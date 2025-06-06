Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in Visa by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,074,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $366.67 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $371.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,546,299. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
