McNamara Financial Services Inc. Invests $239,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.0%

BAC opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

