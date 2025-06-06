Burkett Financial Services LLC Has $190,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Burkett Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $2,713,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,678,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Eaton by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2%

ETN opened at $326.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.83.

View Our Latest Report on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.