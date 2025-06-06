SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,947,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 41,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $136.82 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.95.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.