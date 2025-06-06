General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34,578.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,011 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,582,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,265,813,000 after purchasing an additional 706,317 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,774,381,000 after buying an additional 463,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $295.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of GD stock opened at $274.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.