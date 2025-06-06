Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Trimmed by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,675,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 17.1% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $41,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.