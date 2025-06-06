Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,806,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $189.90 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.75 and a 200 day moving average of $191.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

