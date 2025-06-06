Unique Wealth LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Unique Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,620,000 after purchasing an additional 493,784 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,958.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,092,000 after buying an additional 475,467 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,973,000 after acquiring an additional 448,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,692,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $189.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

