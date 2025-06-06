Harbor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,677 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average is $105.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

