Thrive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $124.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $125.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

