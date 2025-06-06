Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 993 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $295.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.97. The stock has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

