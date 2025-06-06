Curat Global LLC Invests $807,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Cummins makes up approximately 1.0% of Curat Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84,112 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after purchasing an additional 246,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,856,000 after purchasing an additional 99,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.25.

Cummins Trading Down 0.0%

CMI stock opened at $322.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.78. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

