Generali Investments Management Co LLC Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.1% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 906 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 511 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $39,281,220.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,854,038.83. The trade was a 41.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $16,541,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,543,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,132,981.56. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 668,962 shares of company stock worth $116,269,690. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $197.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.06. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

