The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $368.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.99. The company has a market cap of $367.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.93 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

