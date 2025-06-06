A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.2% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 5,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

