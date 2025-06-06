E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

INTC opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

