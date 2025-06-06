Generali Investments Management Co LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 73.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $266.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $166.80 and a 52-week high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.38.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.06.

Read Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.