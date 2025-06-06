Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 548 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $104.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

