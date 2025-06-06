626 Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

626 Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $739,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.9% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 853.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 45.3% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $266.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.38. The firm has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $166.80 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

