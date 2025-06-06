Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $55.43 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 4.5% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $366.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.98 and its 200 day moving average is $335.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $676.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $371.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.
In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,546,299 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
