Stablepoint Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $199.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

