Top Insurance Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 3rd

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Intuit, SoFi Technologies, Wells Fargo & Company, and Progressive are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is underwriting insurance policies, such as life, health, property or casualty coverage. Investors in these stocks earn returns from the company’s underwriting profits (premiums collected minus claims paid) and from investment income generated by the insurer’s reserve funds. Because insurers’ financial performance depends on risk assessment, claims experience and market interest rates, their stock prices can be sensitive to changes in those factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $6.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.90. 75,344,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,011,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $302.32. 9,174,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.60 and a 200-day moving average of $490.74.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,041,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,225. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $403.33 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.34.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $759.79. 828,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,379. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.92. Intuit has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $771.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,552,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,520,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. 6,437,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,374,268. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,212. Progressive has a twelve month low of $201.34 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

