Safeguard Financial LLC Acquires 1,134 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Safeguard Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.4% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after buying an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,939,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after buying an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after buying an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.23 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

