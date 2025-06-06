Safeguard Financial LLC Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Safeguard Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $251.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.02 and a 200-day moving average of $234.17. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

