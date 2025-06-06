Enclave Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Enclave Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 452.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 440,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,472,000 after acquiring an additional 360,979 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $467,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $545.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

