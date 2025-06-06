SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,336 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after buying an additional 1,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after buying an additional 2,792,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Fox Advisors cut Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.