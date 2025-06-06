Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 4,078 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 18.3% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 22.5% in the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 391,098 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

