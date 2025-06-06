iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $595.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $561.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.98. The firm has a market cap of $585.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.