Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $60.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

