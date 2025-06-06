Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Reduced by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 412,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 74,923 shares during the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 179,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 40,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $56.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

