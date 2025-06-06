Unique Wealth LLC Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 73.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,501 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 79,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $289.99 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.41 and a 1-year high of $291.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.