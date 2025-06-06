CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after purchasing an additional 324,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,179,000 after buying an additional 287,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $4,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,500. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,081,236. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.38.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $462.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a PE ratio of 907.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $413.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $491.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

