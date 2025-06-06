Unique Wealth LLC Sells 10,713 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Unique Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,006,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 5 Earnings Season Winners With More Upside on the Way
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.