Unique Wealth LLC Sells 10,713 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Unique Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,006,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.