Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 target price (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,149.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total transaction of $32,633,638.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,394.04. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,972,180. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,300 shares of company stock worth $169,146,939 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,250.52 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,262.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,081.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $985.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

