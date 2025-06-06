Unique Wealth LLC Has $19.93 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Unique Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 795,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,497 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,734,000 after purchasing an additional 848,370 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

