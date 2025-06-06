MRA Advisory Group Has $549,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $584.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $546.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $533.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $588.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

