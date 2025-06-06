Foster Group Inc. Buys 89,033 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 5.8% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $154,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $72.60 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

