Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $874,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,017.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.67 billion, a PE ratio of 149.02, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $915.04 and its 200 day moving average is $974.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

