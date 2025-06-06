Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Lifted by AGH Wealth Advisors LLC

AGH Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:ETN opened at $326.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.83.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

