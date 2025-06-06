MKT Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after buying an additional 271,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,430,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,903,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $620.52 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $559.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

