MKT Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MKT Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. National Pension Service boosted its stake in RTX by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after buying an additional 375,781 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after acquiring an additional 936,953 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

RTX Stock Up 0.3%

RTX stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.61.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

