Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,452,000 after buying an additional 23,882,195 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 25,174.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,246,000 after buying an additional 854,677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,654,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,688.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 334,400 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3,366.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 232,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 225,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.41. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.