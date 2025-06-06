AGH Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AGH Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $162.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.