Vest Financial LLC Buys 118,112 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 314,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,112 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.5% of Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $96,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.64.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $326.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.43. The stock has a market cap of $132.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.27 and a 1 year high of $327.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total value of $144,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,112.80. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,451 shares of company stock worth $743,024 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

