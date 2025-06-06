Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up about 1.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,191,151,000 after buying an additional 501,320 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,224,296,000 after buying an additional 154,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,640,878,000 after buying an additional 101,737 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,520,000 after buying an additional 737,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $867,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $310.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.22.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

