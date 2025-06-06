Safeguard Financial LLC Sells 235 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Safeguard Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,830,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $203.34 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.54 and its 200 day moving average is $187.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

