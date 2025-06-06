Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sanjit Biswas Sells 136,395 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 136,395 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $6,278,261.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,520. This represents a 61.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Wednesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,605 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $1,094,799.90.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,526 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $1,965,976.98.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 63,017 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $2,932,811.18.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,457 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,577,449.81.

On Thursday, May 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 21,735 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $934,170.30.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,398 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $3,031,337.40.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $5,595,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $5,582,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 94,020 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $4,012,773.60.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.02 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Samsara by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,277,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,129,000 after buying an additional 2,852,575 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,881.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after buying an additional 11,169,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Samsara by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,174,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,995,000 after buying an additional 697,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IOT

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.