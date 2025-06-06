Fermata Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 820 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after buying an additional 4,384,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $266.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.38. The stock has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $166.80 and a 52 week high of $269.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

