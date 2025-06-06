Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $524.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.70. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

