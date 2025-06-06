PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,320 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $9,268,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 199,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.11 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.43. The firm has a market cap of $179.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.